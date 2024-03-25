Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 2,524 Shares of Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lessened its position in Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM – Free Report) by 14.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,524 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Axsome Therapeutics were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 993 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Axsome Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AXSM shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $90.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Axsome Therapeutics from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Axsome Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Axsome Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AXSM opened at $80.66 on Monday. Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.02 and a 1 year high of $98.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.55 and a 200 day moving average of $75.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.52.

Axsome Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AXSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $71.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.38 million. Axsome Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 88.41% and a negative return on equity of 70.67%. Research analysts anticipate that Axsome Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Axsome Therapeutics

In other Axsome Therapeutics news, Director Roger Jeffs sold 29,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $2,089,327.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,416,693.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axsome Therapeutics Company Profile

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of novel therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in the United States. The company's commercial product portfolio includes Auvelity (dextromethorphan-bupropion), a N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist with multimodal activity indicated for the treatment of major depressive disorder; and Sunosi (solriamfetol), a medication indicated to the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness in patients with narcolepsy or obstructive sleep apnea.

