Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 26 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 442 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 26 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at $428,679,000. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 280.4% during the third quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 152,335 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $168,798,000 after buying an additional 112,291 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the last quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2,689.3% during the third quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 52,579 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $58,261,000 after purchasing an additional 50,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6,844.3% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,957 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,248,000 after purchasing an additional 48,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MTD. Citigroup restated a “sell” rating and issued a $975.00 price objective (down from $1,050.00) on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,223.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Down 0.8 %

MTD stock opened at $1,327.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,235.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,148.25. The stock has a market cap of $28.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99, a PEG ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.15. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $928.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.32 by ($0.92). Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.82% and a negative return on equity of 904.59%. The company had revenue of $934.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 39.9 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,210.83, for a total value of $363,249.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,950,018.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,278.73, for a total value of $511,492.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares in the company, valued at $938,587.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 951 shares of company stock valued at $1,170,256. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

