Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 4,036 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Free Report) by 20.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,027 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,036 shares during the quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC owned 0.05% of Boot Barn worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.8% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Boot Barn by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 5.5% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 3,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Boot Barn by 57.3% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at Boot Barn

In other news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Gene Eddie Burt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $85,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,116.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laurie Marie Grijalva sold 5,861 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.31, for a total value of $529,306.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $529,306.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,339 shares of company stock valued at $2,413,715 over the last ninety days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on BOOT shares. KeyCorp started coverage on Boot Barn in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Boot Barn from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. UBS Group raised Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $108.00 in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Williams Trading reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boot Barn presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.78.

Boot Barn Price Performance

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $84.45 on Monday. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $104.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.70 and its 200 day moving average is $79.10. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.20.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.01. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $520.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $520.34 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Profile

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

