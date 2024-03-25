Oak Ridge Investments LLC Sells 533 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC cut its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,730 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 533 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,903 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 13,728 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of NIKE by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 2,180 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of NIKE by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,636,839 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $177,712,000 after buying an additional 128,430 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its position in shares of NIKE by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 12,383 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 64.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIKE Price Performance

NYSE:NKE opened at $93.86 on Monday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Williams Trading restated a “sell” rating and set a $85.00 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.11.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Further Reading

