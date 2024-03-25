OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 31st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the bank on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a boost from OFG Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

OFG Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 46.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. OFG Bancorp has a payout ratio of 25.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect OFG Bancorp to earn $3.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Shares of OFG Bancorp stock opened at $35.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.93. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.34 and a 52 week high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

OFG Bancorp ( NYSE:OFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.05. OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 23.62%. The business had revenue of $208.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that OFG Bancorp will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on OFG Bancorp from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th.

In other OFG Bancorp news, insider Ganesh Kumar sold 9,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.40, for a total transaction of $352,970.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,902. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OFG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in OFG Bancorp by 0.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 498,246 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,861 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 5,356 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 27,562 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $746,000 after buying an additional 10,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 13.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 42,791 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares during the last quarter. 92.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

