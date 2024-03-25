Pacer Advisors Inc. Acquires 482,242 Shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 65.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,215,355 shares of the local business review company’s stock after acquiring an additional 482,242 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.78% of Yelp worth $57,535,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of YELP. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Yelp by 12,790.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,269,731 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,881 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the fourth quarter valued at $19,208,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,257,853 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $281,675,000 after buying an additional 596,879 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 71.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,384,522 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $42,505,000 after buying an additional 579,148 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yelp by 18.2% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,496,166 shares of the local business review company’s stock valued at $103,789,000 after buying an additional 384,566 shares during the period. 90.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total transaction of $119,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Yelp news, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total value of $288,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 254,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,256,696.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.40, for a total value of $119,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,460,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,750 shares of company stock worth $676,270. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Yelp stock opened at $38.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. Yelp Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $48.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The local business review company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $342.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.83 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 7.42%. The company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Yelp Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on YELP shares. StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Yelp from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.75.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

