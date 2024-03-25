Pacer Advisors Inc. Buys 786,297 Shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Free Report) by 68.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,934,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 786,297 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.45% of Leggett & Platt worth $50,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 254,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 58,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt by 174.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 27,098 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 20,675 shares during the period. 64.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt Stock Down 0.8 %

LEG opened at $18.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.62. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $18.34 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Leggett & Platt Dividend Announcement

Leggett & Platt ( NYSE:LEG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. Analysts forecast that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is -184.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LEG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on LEG

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

(Free Report)

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.