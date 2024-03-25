Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $104.58 Million Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report) by 145.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,396,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 828,390 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $104,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 35,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.4% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 39,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.6% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.9% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $87.00 to $75.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of AMN stock opened at $63.93 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $67.07 and a 200-day moving average of $71.89. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a one year low of $53.77 and a one year high of $112.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $818.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,421.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Caroline Grace purchased 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.68 per share, for a total transaction of $991,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,540,449.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge A. Caballero purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.80 per share, for a total transaction of $113,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,421.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 26,626 shares of company stock worth $1,516,899 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About AMN Healthcare Services

(Free Report)

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, labor disruption staffing, local staffing, international nurse and allied permanent placement, and allied staffing solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.