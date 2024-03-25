Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $53.32 Million Position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,528,194 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 457,710 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned about 0.26% of Woodside Energy Group worth $53,320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 45.4% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 4,610 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 0.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 75,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,263,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,996,000 after purchasing an additional 56,315 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 12.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 36,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Woodside Energy Group by 8.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 327,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,622,000 after purchasing an additional 26,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Woodside Energy Group alerts:

Woodside Energy Group Trading Down 2.2 %

NYSE WDS opened at $19.35 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $19.02 and a 12 month high of $25.84.

Woodside Energy Group Cuts Dividend

Woodside Energy Group Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 7%.

(Free Report)

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Woodside Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Woodside Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.