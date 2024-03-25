Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $61.31 Million Stake in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 605,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 113,068 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $61,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,480,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,485 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the fourth quarter worth about $38,273,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the third quarter worth about $14,719,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,817,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $472,790,000 after buying an additional 197,193 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in MSC Industrial Direct by 188.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 239,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,985,000 after purchasing an additional 156,483 shares during the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,432,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 18,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total value of $1,830,171.98. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,846,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,227,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,432,038 shares in the company, valued at approximately $137,475,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock worth $24,841,663. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $98.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a one year low of $79.26 and a one year high of $105.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.96.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp reduced their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

