Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $74.97 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,702 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $74,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla by 1,111.1% in the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.44, for a total value of $16,439,605.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,631,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares in the company, valued at $11,188,215.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 198,598 shares of company stock worth $36,952,434 in the last ninety days. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $170.83 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $190.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.41. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $152.37 and a 1-year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $544.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $315.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $297.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Tesla from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.15.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

