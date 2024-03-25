Pacer Advisors Inc. Has $85.81 Million Stock Holdings in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 56.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 725,667 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 262,478 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.36% of THOR Industries worth $85,810,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of THO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in THOR Industries by 14.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,954 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,174 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 20.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,616 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of THOR Industries by 39.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,220 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 8,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the first quarter worth $1,068,000. 96.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

THO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. TheStreet cut THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Shares of THO opened at $110.25 on Monday. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.50 and a 52-week high of $129.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.93. The firm has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.88 and a beta of 1.79.

THOR Industries (NYSE:THO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. THOR Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $375,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 101,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,439,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

