Pacer Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG)

Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,342,303 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 416,809 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dorian LPG were worth $58,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LPG. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Dorian LPG by 8.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,263,675 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $71,427,000 after purchasing an additional 400,804 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Dorian LPG by 11.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,240,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $64,622,000 after acquiring an additional 341,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,479,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $42,501,000 after acquiring an additional 180,246 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,313,316 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,188,000 after acquiring an additional 105,059 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dorian LPG by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 799,380 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,583,000 after acquiring an additional 196,749 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorian LPG

In other news, CEO John C. Hadjipateras bought 5,000 shares of Dorian LPG stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.58 per share, with a total value of $212,900.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,777,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,696,169.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LPG. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Dorian LPG in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dorian LPG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dorian LPG has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.25.

Dorian LPG Price Performance

LPG opened at $38.04 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.13. Dorian LPG Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.20 and a 1-year high of $49.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Dorian LPG (NYSE:LPG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. Dorian LPG had a net margin of 55.02% and a return on equity of 33.59%. The company had revenue of $163.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Dorian LPG Ltd. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dorian LPG Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. Dorian LPG’s payout ratio is 26.56%.

Dorian LPG Company Profile

Dorian LPG Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) through its LPG tankers worldwide. It owns and operates twenty-five very large gas carriers (VLGCs). The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

