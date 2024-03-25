Pacer Advisors Inc. Purchases 865,016 Shares of PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN)

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in PHINIA Inc. (NYSE:PHIN – Free Report) by 58.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,350,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 865,016 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of PHINIA worth $71,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banyan Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PHINIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $509,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $142,304,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $408,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PHINIA during the third quarter worth $7,189,000. Institutional investors own 90.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of PHINIA in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company.

Shares of PHIN stock opened at $37.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.02. PHINIA Inc. has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $38.23.

PHINIA (NYSE:PHIN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $882.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that PHINIA Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd.

PHINIA Inc engages in the development, design, and manufacture of integrated components and systems that optimize performance, increase efficiency, and reduce emissions in combustion and hybrid propulsion for commercial and light vehicles, and industrial applications. The company operates through Fuel Systems and Aftermarket segments.

