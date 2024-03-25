Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY) & GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) Head to Head Contrast

Palfinger (OTCMKTS:PLFRY – Get Free Report) and GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Palfinger and GreenPower Motor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palfinger N/A N/A N/A $1.17 25.20 GreenPower Motor $39.70 million 1.22 -$15.04 million ($0.63) -3.08

Palfinger has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GreenPower Motor. GreenPower Motor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Palfinger, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

0.2% of Palfinger shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by institutional investors. 28.1% of GreenPower Motor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Palfinger and GreenPower Motor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palfinger 0 0 0 0 N/A GreenPower Motor 0 1 3 0 2.75

GreenPower Motor has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 226.46%. Given GreenPower Motor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GreenPower Motor is more favorable than Palfinger.

Profitability

This table compares Palfinger and GreenPower Motor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palfinger N/A N/A N/A GreenPower Motor -31.47% -66.07% -27.92%

About Palfinger

Palfinger AG produces and sells crane and lifting solutions worldwide. It offers loader cranes, timber and recycling cranes, knuckle boom cranes, telescopic cranes, stiff boom cranes, winches and offshore equipment, offshore cranes, davit systems, boats, wind cranes, hooklifts, access platforms, tail lifts, passenger lifts, mobile cranes, truck mounted forklifts, railway systems, rope access, bridge inspection units, skiploaders, and lifesaving equipment. The company also provides contract manufacturing services. It serves construction and infrastructure, transport and logistics, railways, waste management and recycling, forestry, state institutions, offshore, wind, cruise, navy and coast guard, aquaculture and fisheries, and trade and transport industries. The company provides its products and services through a network of approximately 5,000 service centers in 130 countries; and 200 independent general importers. Palfinger AG was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Bergheim, Austria. Palfinger AG is a subsidiary of The Palfinger Family.

About GreenPower Motor

GreenPower Motor Company Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation. It leases its vehicles to customers. GreenPower Motor Company Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

