Paul A. Gould Purchases 200,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.3 %

LILAK opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.16.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Liberty Latin America

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LILAK. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Latin America by 102.6% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 543.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Further Reading

