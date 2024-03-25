Paul A. Gould Purchases 200,000 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) Stock

Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Gould bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.47 per share, with a total value of $1,294,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 445,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,885,076.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Liberty Latin America Stock Down 1.3 %
LILAK opened at $6.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.12. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.95 and a twelve month high of $9.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.73 and a beta of 1.16.
Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th.
Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. The company operates through C&W Caribbean, C&W Panama, Liberty Networks, Liberty Puerto Rico, and Liberty Costa Rico segments. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband internet, fixed-line, telephony, and mobiles services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.
