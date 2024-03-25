Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Sold by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,918 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $318,000. Exeter Financial LLC grew its position in Paychex by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 48,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,812,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Paychex by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 812,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 52,076 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Paychex

In other news, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 82,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,966,625.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director David J. S. Flaschen sold 16,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total transaction of $1,920,353.49. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,829.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark Anthony Bottini sold 15,481 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,865,924.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 82,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,966,625.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Paychex Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $120.84 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.94. Paychex, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.09 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.01. Paychex had a net margin of 31.62% and a return on equity of 46.37%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 13th were issued a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Paychex’s payout ratio is 79.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their target price on Paychex from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $123.00 target price (down from $132.00) on shares of Paychex in a report on Friday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Paychex from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.17.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

