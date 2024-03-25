PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,972 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $505,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEP. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 109,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,627,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,170,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,682,000 after acquiring an additional 43,848 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 25,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 3,243 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PEP. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $185.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.77.

PepsiCo Stock Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $172.02 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $236.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $196.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $167.72 and a 200-day moving average of $168.01.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $27.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 77.02%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

