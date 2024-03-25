Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC cut its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,669 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.93 billion, a PE ratio of 76.00, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.29. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Friday, March 1st. TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Argus lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

