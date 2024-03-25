Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Phillips 66 by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 162.3% in the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Phillips 66 news, Director Robert W. Pease acquired 682 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,900 shares in the company, valued at $278,502. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Pease purchased 682 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $146.58 per share, with a total value of $99,967.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,502. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,009 shares of company stock valued at $6,474,602 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.57% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PSX opened at $159.60 on Monday. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $89.74 and a 52-week high of $159.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.63. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.36.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $38.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 4.68%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.69.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PSX

Phillips 66 Profile

(Free Report)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.