Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) Position Lessened by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,915,000 after buying an additional 1,852,867 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the first quarter valued at about $919,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

Planet Fitness Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:PLNT opened at $59.90 on Monday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.13 and a 1 year high of $84.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $66.41 and a 200-day moving average of $62.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Planet Fitness ( NYSE:PLNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 120.89%. The firm had revenue of $285.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. Planet Fitness’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PLNT shares. StockNews.com raised Planet Fitness from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLNT

Planet Fitness Company Profile

(Free Report)

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.