Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Plug Power by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 52,381,858 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $613,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Plug Power by 87.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,285,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,369,000 after buying an additional 10,378,912 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Plug Power in the fourth quarter valued at $211,176,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Plug Power by 4.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,121,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,498,000 after acquiring an additional 718,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,260,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $85,825,000 after acquiring an additional 344,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Plug Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group downgraded Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $4.50 price target on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Plug Power from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.20.

Plug Power Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $3.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.26 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 1.56.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The electronics maker reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $234.21 million. Plug Power had a negative net margin of 153.57% and a negative return on equity of 38.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Plug Power Profile

(Free Report)

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Plug Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plug Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.