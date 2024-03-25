PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Bought by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Free Report) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,379,034 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,253 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 10.93% of PNM Resources worth $418,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PNM. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 59.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of PNM Resources by 64.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

Get PNM Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PNM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Mizuho cut PNM Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Barclays started coverage on PNM Resources in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut PNM Resources from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PNM Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.20.

PNM Resources Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of PNM Resources stock opened at $37.17 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.09, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.35. PNM Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.63 and a fifty-two week high of $49.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.93 and a 200 day moving average of $40.66.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $412.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $705.05 million. PNM Resources had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 4.54%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

PNM Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $0.387 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 150.49%.

PNM Resources Profile

(Free Report)

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM); Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP); and Corporate and Other segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PNM Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNM Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.