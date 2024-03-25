Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) CFO Sells $102,712.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) CFO Shawn Tabak sold 25,678 shares of Porch Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total transaction of $102,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 311,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,245,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Porch Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $3.78 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.98. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $4.30.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Porch Group had a negative net margin of 31.12% and a negative return on equity of 1,182.09%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.32) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Porch Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13,603 shares during the last quarter. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Porch Group during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 48.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PRCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Porch Group from $3.50 to $3.75 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday.

About Porch Group

Porch Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a vertical software and insurance platform in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to inspection, mortgage, and title companies on a subscription and transactional basis, as well as move and post-move services.

