Portside Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,375 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 14.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,658 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Shopify by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,382 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,268,000 after purchasing an additional 8,006 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Pachira Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. now owns 7,084 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,008,854 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,590,000 after buying an additional 66,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP stock opened at $78.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.99 and a current ratio of 6.99. Shopify Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.50 and a 52 week high of $91.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.48 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market cap of $101.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 874.76 and a beta of 2.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Shopify had a net margin of 1.87% and a return on equity of 4.48%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Research analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SHOP. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Shopify from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shopify currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SHOP

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.