Portside Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of QLYS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in Qualys by 58.2% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Qualys by 54.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 282 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Qualys by 353.8% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 422 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Qualys in the 1st quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on QLYS. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.15.

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total value of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at $16,523,615.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 182,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Qualys stock opened at $166.17 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.00 and a 1 year high of $206.35. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

