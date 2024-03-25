Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 1,112 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 496.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.38.

Insider Activity

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,929,922.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.53, for a total transaction of $1,035,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 123,770 shares in the company, valued at $12,813,908.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Earl H. Nemser sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.86, for a total value of $524,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 113,770 shares in the company, valued at $11,929,922.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 520,027 shares of company stock worth $48,369,714. 3.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ IBKR opened at $108.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.83. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.83 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.90.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.07%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.