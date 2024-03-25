Portside Wealth Group LLC Buys 3,013 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 170.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5,924.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 467,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,462,000 after purchasing an additional 459,949 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 945.2% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,641 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after acquiring an additional 231,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 120,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,635,000 after acquiring an additional 7,293 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $160.45 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.26. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $130.89 and a 1-year high of $161.73. The stock has a market cap of $112.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

