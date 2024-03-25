Portside Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. RAM Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $479.18 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $357.72 and a 52 week high of $483.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $459.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $428.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $383.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.