Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $716,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,082 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MS. CGC Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Morgan Stanley by 5,200.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc boosted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 77.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 810.8% during the third quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 84.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $91.95 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $150.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.00. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $69.42 and a one year high of $95.57.

Morgan Stanley Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $12.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 65.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Societe Generale lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Morgan Stanley from $89.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.90.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total transaction of $841,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at $27,215,213.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman James P. Gorman sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total transaction of $8,730,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,555,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 10,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.13, for a total value of $841,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 323,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,215,213.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 208,155 shares of company stock valued at $18,149,314 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

