Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $751,000 Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Portside Wealth Group LLC trimmed its position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,661 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,664,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,304,000 after acquiring an additional 240,564 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,952 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 80,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,060,000 after acquiring an additional 22,269 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 68.3% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 824,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,886,000 after acquiring an additional 334,762 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 264,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 21,283 shares during the last quarter. 89.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MetLife alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other MetLife news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,174,893.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Ramy Tadros sold 4,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $289,469.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 146,981 shares in the company, valued at $10,567,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bill Pappas sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total value of $1,951,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,174,893.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MetLife Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of MET stock opened at $72.63 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $69.57 and a 200-day moving average of $65.68. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.95 and a 1-year high of $74.01. The stock has a market cap of $52.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.02). MetLife had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $18.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.07 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 5th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on MetLife from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.23.

View Our Latest Report on MET

MetLife Profile

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.