Portside Wealth Group LLC Has $889,000 Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FOXF. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,350,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,136,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,626,000 after purchasing an additional 359,168 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,247,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 431.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 329,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,226,000 after buying an additional 267,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 483.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 265,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,217,000 after buying an additional 219,953 shares in the last quarter.

FOXF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $69.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Fox Factory from $90.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

FOXF stock opened at $48.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $58.65 and a 200-day moving average of $70.65. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $125.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.64.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.34). Fox Factory had a net margin of 8.25% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The firm had revenue of $332.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets performance-defining products and system worldwide. The company offers powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks; lift kits and components with shock products and aftermarket accessory packages for trucks; and mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products.

