Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,179 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Portside Wealth Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,179 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DUK opened at $94.61 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $83.06 and a 1-year high of $100.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $94.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.82. The company has a market capitalization of $72.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.65, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.46.

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). Duke Energy had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 8.93%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.49%.

In related news, EVP Louis E. Renjel sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.57, for a total transaction of $277,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,315,697.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America lowered Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Duke Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.00.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

