Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,761 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,607 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,274,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 31.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 164,751 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,810,000 after buying an additional 39,194 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after buying an additional 6,466 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 830,038 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $114,919,000 after buying an additional 69,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $433,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $210.25 on Monday. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.00 and a 1 year high of $214.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.74. The company has a market capitalization of $174.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMAT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) boosted their price objective on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.83.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

