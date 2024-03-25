Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 4,421 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Portside Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,421 shares during the period. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 152,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after acquiring an additional 63,378 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TechnipFMC by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 552,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,768 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 320.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,788,733 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $809,303,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FTI opened at $25.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $11.05 billion, a PE ratio of 210.68 and a beta of 1.64. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $12.19 and a 12-month high of $25.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.37%. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TechnipFMC plc will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. TechnipFMC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.68%.

In related news, Director Carvalho Filho Eleazar De sold 12,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.20, for a total value of $264,809.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 103,982 shares in the company, valued at $2,204,418.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FTI shares. StockNews.com raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. ATB Capital set a $30.00 price objective on shares of TechnipFMC and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.74.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

