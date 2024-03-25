Portside Wealth Group LLC Sells 561 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Portside Wealth Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,096 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth $208,530,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Starbucks by 1,578.9% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.05.

Insider Buying and Selling at Starbucks

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total transaction of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $352,508. Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Price Performance

Shares of SBUX opened at $90.71 on Monday. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $89.21 and a one year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $102.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.12 and a 200-day moving average of $95.26.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 60.96%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

