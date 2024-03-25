PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC) CEO Sells $829,397.79 in Stock

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PWSC – Get Free Report) CEO Hardeep Gulati sold 39,141 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.19, for a total value of $829,397.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,087,121 shares in the company, valued at $44,226,093.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Hardeep Gulati also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 18th, Hardeep Gulati sold 15,307 shares of PowerSchool stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.75, for a total value of $317,620.25.

PowerSchool Stock Performance

PWSC stock opened at $20.91 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -110.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.90. PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.41 and a fifty-two week high of $25.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PowerSchool

PowerSchool ( NYSE:PWSC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). PowerSchool had a negative net margin of 4.46% and a positive return on equity of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $182.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.35 million. Analysts forecast that PowerSchool Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PWSC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PowerSchool by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,511,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,089,000 after buying an additional 2,634,169 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in PowerSchool by 332.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,911,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,314,000 after buying an additional 1,468,997 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC bought a new stake in PowerSchool during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,973,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 841.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,374,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,151,000 after buying an additional 1,228,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in PowerSchool by 536.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,303,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,940,000 after buying an additional 1,098,331 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PWSC has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut PowerSchool from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on PowerSchool from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of PowerSchool in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PowerSchool presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.67.

About PowerSchool

PowerSchool Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers cloud-based software to the K-12 education market. Its solution embedded in school workflows and is used on daily basis by educators, students, administrators, and parents in schools and districts. In addition, the company provides cloud-based technology platform helps schools and districts manage state reporting and related compliance, special education, finance, human resource, talent, registration, attendance, funding, learning, instruction, behavior, grading, college and career readiness, assessments, and analytics.

