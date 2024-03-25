Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Buys Shares of 6,335 Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 6,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quilter Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $595,800,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.04% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $48.32 on Monday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.18 and a 52 week high of $58.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.80. The firm has a market cap of $40.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 114.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on D. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Dominion Energy from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph M. Rigby bought 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares in the company, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby purchased 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue purchased 21,735 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.91 per share, for a total transaction of $997,853.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

