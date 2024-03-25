Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 8,000.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 114.3% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 640 shares in the last quarter.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AMLP opened at $46.98 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.31. The company has a market cap of $7.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.42. Alerian MLP ETF has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $47.50.

Alerian MLP ETF Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

