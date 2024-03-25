Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 10.7% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,734 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,026,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 15.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 141,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,427,000 after purchasing an additional 18,522 shares in the last quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $1,593,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,344,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,249,779,000 after purchasing an additional 155,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 507.8% during the third quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,807 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 9,029 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GPC shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.33.

Genuine Parts Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $155.88 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.94. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $126.35 and a 1-year high of $174.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $146.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The specialty retailer reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.64 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 31.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 9.77 EPS for the current year.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 42.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Wendy B. Needham sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.92, for a total transaction of $503,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,230,383.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

Further Reading

