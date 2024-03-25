Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes $304,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MPC. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 121,130.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,942,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $458,859,000 after buying an additional 3,939,174 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $453,190,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $190,449,000 after purchasing an additional 2,217,443 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 246.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,216,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $141,866,000 after purchasing an additional 865,418 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter worth about $109,099,000. 76.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $200.17 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $72.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $104.32 and a 52-week high of $200.62.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.65 EPS. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 14.02%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MPC shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 9th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.33.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

