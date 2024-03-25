Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC Takes Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 13,333.3% in the 4th quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $237,000. Herbst Group LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 504.5% in the 4th quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 10,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,624,000 after buying an additional 8,577 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at about $233,000. Institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRWD has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $322.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $340.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $373.29.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, President Michael Sentonas sold 22,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.00, for a total transaction of $6,327,178.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 311,872 shares in the company, valued at $89,195,392. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 14,815 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.85, for a total transaction of $4,827,467.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 235,850 shares in the company, valued at $76,851,722.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 235,881 shares of company stock worth $72,230,185. Corporate insiders own 5.68% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $327.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.23 billion, a PE ratio of 909.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $312.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $244.55. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $115.67 and a one year high of $365.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

