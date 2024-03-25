Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.

Get Primoris Services alerts:

Primoris Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services

Primoris Services ( NASDAQ:PRIM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The construction company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.21. Primoris Services had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 2.21%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Primoris Services will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after buying an additional 246,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,738,000 after purchasing an additional 254,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Primoris Services

About Primoris Services

(Get Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primoris Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primoris Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.