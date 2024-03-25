Primoris Services Co. (PRIM) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 27th

Primoris Services Co. (NASDAQ:PRIM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the construction company on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Primoris Services has a payout ratio of 6.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Primoris Services to earn $3.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.5%.
Primoris Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PRIM opened at $40.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. Primoris Services has a fifty-two week low of $22.90 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.64 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.36 and a 200-day moving average of $33.68.
Insider Buying and Selling at Primoris Services
In other Primoris Services news, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total transaction of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director David Lee King sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.69, for a total value of $101,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,839.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Schauerman sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $826,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 217,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,975,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,040,125 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,274,776 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $85,715,000 after buying an additional 28,615 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,978,749 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $122,776,000 after buying an additional 246,968 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Primoris Services by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,873,880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $116,096,000 after buying an additional 1,009,809 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,995 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $78,738,000 after purchasing an additional 254,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Primoris Services by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Primoris Services from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. StockNews.com cut Primoris Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Primoris Services from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.
About Primoris Services
Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of specialty construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Utilities and Energy/Renewables segments. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems.
