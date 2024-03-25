Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Free Report) by 46.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,857 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Prothena worth $4,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,030,290 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $387,461,000 after acquiring an additional 117,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Prothena by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,624,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $175,686,000 after acquiring an additional 139,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Prothena by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,205,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $193,156,000 after acquiring an additional 223,962 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Prothena by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,367,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,583,000 after acquiring an additional 394,633 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Prothena by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,838,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,236,000 after acquiring an additional 215,607 shares during the period. 97.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prothena Stock Performance

PRTA opened at $25.92 on Monday. Prothena Co. plc has a 1 year low of $24.28 and a 1 year high of $79.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.23) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 million. Prothena had a negative net margin of 160.91% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

PRTA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Prothena from $98.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down from $68.00) on shares of Prothena in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Prothena from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Prothena in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Prothena from $129.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prothena presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.63.

Insider Activity at Prothena

In related news, CAO Karin L. Walker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $170,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 28.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Prothena

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical biotechnology company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies to treat diseases caused by protein dysregulation in the United States. The company is involved in developing birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other related synucleinopathies which is in Phase IIb clinical trial; NNC6019 that is in Phase lI clinical trial for the treatment of ATTR amyloidosis; and BMS-986446 and PRX012, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

Featured Articles

