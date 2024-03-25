Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lessened its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Free Report) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,503 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Wintrust Financial were worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WTFC. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,028,000 after acquiring an additional 48,214 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,210 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,432,000 after acquiring an additional 12,243 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 344,631 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,020,000 after acquiring an additional 68,042 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 576,427 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,860,000 after acquiring an additional 117,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Wintrust Financial by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 644,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,549,000 after acquiring an additional 75,994 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

Wintrust Financial Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $99.41 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.59. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $58.12 and a 12 month high of $100.97.

Wintrust Financial Increases Dividend

Wintrust Financial ( NASDAQ:WTFC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The bank reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.55). The company had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.89 million. Wintrust Financial had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 18.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Wintrust Financial from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Wintrust Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.17.

View Our Latest Analysis on Wintrust Financial

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of Wintrust Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total transaction of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares in the company, valued at $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Wintrust Financial news, EVP Jeffrey D. Hahnfeld sold 588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.88, for a total value of $57,553.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,770.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Edward J. Wehmer sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.36, for a total transaction of $943,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 177,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,599,040.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Wintrust Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.