Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,505 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 184.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 184,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 119,501 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in Flowers Foods by 93.2% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 472,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,486,000 after acquiring an additional 228,063 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Flowers Foods by 113.8% in the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 343,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 182,806 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 10,660.1% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 272,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 269,701 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in Flowers Foods by 831.7% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 165,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after acquiring an additional 147,630 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on FLO shares. StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. DA Davidson began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flowers Foods

In other Flowers Foods news, insider Terry S. Thomas sold 36,577 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.11, for a total value of $845,294.47. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,740 shares in the company, valued at $987,721.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $23.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $29.10. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.23.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.20. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 2.42%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 158.62%.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

