Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Pure Storage by 53.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PSTG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup began coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Friday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.72.

Pure Storage Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:PSTG opened at $51.74 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 307.25, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.92. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.14 and a 12-month high of $58.46.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm had revenue of $789.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. Pure Storage’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Pure Storage Profile

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

