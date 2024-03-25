Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 26.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,258 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Qualys were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Qualys by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Qualys by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after acquiring an additional 4,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Qualys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Qualys from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.15.

Qualys Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of QLYS opened at $166.17 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $175.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.69. Qualys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $107.00 and a 12-month high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $144.69 million. Qualys had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 49.06%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Qualys

In related news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,523,615.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,005 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.05, for a total transaction of $961,210.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 182,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,994,006.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $119,121.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,523,615.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,537 shares of company stock worth $2,784,700. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

