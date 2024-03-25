Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Sells $115,574.08 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.0 %
Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $38.65.
Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.
Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.
About Quanex Building Products
Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.
