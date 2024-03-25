Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) SVP Sells $115,574.08 in Stock

Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Free Report) SVP Paul Cornett sold 3,064 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.72, for a total transaction of $115,574.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,902 shares in the company, valued at $1,655,983.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Quanex Building Products Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $37.86 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.78. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $18.71 and a 12-month high of $38.65.

Quanex Building Products Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.17%.

Institutional Trading of Quanex Building Products

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,797,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,959,000 after buying an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,584,718 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,647,000 after purchasing an additional 70,348 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,344,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,956,000 after purchasing an additional 162,588 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,250,368 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,920,000 after purchasing an additional 31,154 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,229,937 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,954 shares during the period. 97.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Quanex Building Products from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry in the United States, rest of Europe, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components.

Featured Articles

