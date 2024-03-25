Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $2.31.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RXT. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of Rackspace Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James cut their price target on Rackspace Technology from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Rackspace Technology from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RXT. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 2.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 77,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 144.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 693.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 29.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 16.4% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.48% of the company’s stock.
Shares of RXT stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Rackspace Technology has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.44, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $338.43 million, a P/E ratio of -0.39 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.69.
Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $714.74 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative return on equity of 10.18% and a negative net margin of 28.33%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Rackspace Technology will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.
Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and The Asia-Pacific region. It operates through three segments: Multicloud Services, Apps & Cross Platform, and OpenStack Public Cloud. The company provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications; and managed hosting and colocation services.
